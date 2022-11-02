Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.23

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.23 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.01). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.01), with a volume of 10,943 shares traded.

Netcall Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £126.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.23.

Netcall Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

