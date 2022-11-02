Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

NWL opened at $13.36 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 84.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

