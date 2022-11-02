Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Newell Brands Stock Down 3.3 %
NWL opened at $13.36 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands
In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Newell Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 84.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
