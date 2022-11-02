Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 94198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 84.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 34,757 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $608,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.