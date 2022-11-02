Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nexa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 92.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading

