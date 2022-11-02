Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.01% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Nexa Resources Price Performance
Shares of NEXA stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
