NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NEE opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

