Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.6 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

EFRTF stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFRTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

