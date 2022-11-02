NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.26

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $1.54. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 47,714 shares traded.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,850.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Analysts anticipate that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

