NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 9.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Insider Activity

NMI Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.