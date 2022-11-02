NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NN by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NN by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 61,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NNBR opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.66. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. NN had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

