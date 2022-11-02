Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 1.8 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

