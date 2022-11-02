NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NWE. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.0 %

NWE stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 216.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.