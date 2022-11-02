Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.49

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.49 and traded as low as $51.41. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 21,661 shares trading hands.

NVZMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

