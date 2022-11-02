nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.
nVent Electric Price Performance
Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 34.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.