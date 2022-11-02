nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 34.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

