nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

