Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,573 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 344.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 760,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 693,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocugen

In other Ocugen news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,216.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $296,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ocugen Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 4.23. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Further Reading

