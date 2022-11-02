Oddo Bhf Upgrades ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) to Neutral

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $9.27 on Monday. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

