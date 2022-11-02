Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.