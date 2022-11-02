Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,979,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,824,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

