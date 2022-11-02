Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $92.00

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.00, but opened at $88.62. Omega Flex shares last traded at $88.62, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.19 million, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,336.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,166.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Omega Flex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

