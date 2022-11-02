On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $115.09

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.09 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.24). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.33), with a volume of 757,255 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £183.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Simon Cooper acquired 1,530,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989,183.30 ($2,403,556.43).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

