Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.70. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 82,036 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
