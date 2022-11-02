Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
NYSE ORC opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
