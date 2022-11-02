Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

NYSE ORC opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

About Orchid Island Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 88,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 33,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 320,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.