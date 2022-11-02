Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

