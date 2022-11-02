Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.