Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PKT stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86.

Insider Activity at Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

In related news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$198,368.10. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,182,000 shares of company stock worth $3,023,996.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

