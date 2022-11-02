Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.
Patriot Gold Stock Up 17.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
