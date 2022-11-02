Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PTZIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank lowered shares of Patrizia to a “reduce” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Patrizia from €25.00 ($25.51) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Patrizia Stock Performance

Shares of Patrizia stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. Patrizia has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $13.64.

Patrizia Company Profile

A leading partner for global real assets With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 38 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 56 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide.

