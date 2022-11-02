Payoneer Global (PAYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.00 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $668,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $110,078.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,252.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,069 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

