PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $46.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.01. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

