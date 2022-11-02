Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Gap Up to $32.58

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.58, but opened at $33.39. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 8,938 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 92.65%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 412.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 36,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

