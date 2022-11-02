Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $126.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after buying an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 454,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

