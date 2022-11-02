PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PKI stock opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

