Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.52

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and traded as high as $33.40. Pershing Square shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 10,463 shares traded.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

