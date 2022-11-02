Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

PM stock opened at $91.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

