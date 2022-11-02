Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 354,378 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,183,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 73.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,661 shares of company stock worth $99,792 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

