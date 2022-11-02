Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.20 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 345.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,027. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.