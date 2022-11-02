Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PXD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

