Piper Sandler Cuts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $228.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $229.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.62.
Chart Industries Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $229.15 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $231.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
