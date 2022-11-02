Pivotal Research Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $475.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $560.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.35.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

CHTR opened at $357.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.74. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $53,954,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13,550.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

