Pivotal Research Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $475.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $560.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.35.
Charter Communications Stock Down 2.9 %
CHTR opened at $357.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.74. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $53,954,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13,550.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
