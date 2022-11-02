Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

NYSE:PAA opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

