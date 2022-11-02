PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $0.59. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 111,254 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLXP. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

PLx Pharma Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 377.98% and a negative return on equity of 205.59%. Analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

