Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 365.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

PLYM opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $741.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

