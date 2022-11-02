Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.