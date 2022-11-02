Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 30,685 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $986.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

