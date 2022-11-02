Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

PFG opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

