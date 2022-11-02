Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

