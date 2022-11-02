ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,571 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 39.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 23.4% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 322,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 221,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $424,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $114,349.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $114,349.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $915,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastly Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NYSE FSLY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

