ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Frontdoor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Frontdoor by 148.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,430 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $101,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $38,710,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $12,855,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Frontdoor stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

