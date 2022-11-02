ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,733 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 209.1% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

SLVM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. Research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

