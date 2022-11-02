ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,114,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 208.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.80.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

